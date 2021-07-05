Urus (URUS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $688,005.00

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. Urus has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $688,005.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for about $8.26 or 0.00024182 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Urus has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Urus Coin Profile

URUS is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

