USDJ (USDJ) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One USDJ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, USDJ has traded 0% higher against the dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.85 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00134400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00166296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,023.76 or 0.99789507 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000108 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

