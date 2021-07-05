Utrust (UTK) Market Capitalization Achieves $99.03 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $99.03 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00054687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.92 or 0.00921947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.06 or 0.08167589 BTC.

UTK is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

