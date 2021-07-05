V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 348.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 849,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,754 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.22% of V.F. worth $67,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VFC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

NYSE:VFC opened at $84.44 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

