Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VLOWY. Zacks Investment Research cut Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

VLOWY stock remained flat at $$6.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. 123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $372.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.98. Vallourec has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $842.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 63.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vallourec will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

