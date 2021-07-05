Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Professional Planning

Professional Planning cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.9% of Professional Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Professional Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,315,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,609. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.