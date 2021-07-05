Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.6% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $36,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.90. 4,315,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,819,609. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

