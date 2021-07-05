Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

VSTA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

VSTA stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. Vasta Platform has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $669.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.27.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Vasta Platform will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vasta Platform by 460.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vasta Platform by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vasta Platform by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vasta Platform by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 74,116 shares during the period. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP increased its position in Vasta Platform by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 316,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 68,898 shares during the period. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

