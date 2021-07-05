Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
VSTA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th.
VSTA stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. Vasta Platform has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $669.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.27.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vasta Platform by 460.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vasta Platform by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vasta Platform by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vasta Platform by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 74,116 shares during the period. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP increased its position in Vasta Platform by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 316,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 68,898 shares during the period. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Vasta Platform
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
