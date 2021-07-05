VeChain (VET) Price Tops $0.0841 on Exchanges

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. VeChain has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and $546.14 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VeChain has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0841 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About VeChain

Get VeChain alerts:

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.