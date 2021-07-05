Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Trading Up 2.3%

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF)’s share price was up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.19. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.53.

About Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

