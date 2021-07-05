Velas Price Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0442 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $93.97 million and $2.37 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000192 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000960 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000461 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001378 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

