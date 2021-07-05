Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $10.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.18. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,993,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Vella sold 10,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $118,044.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,380,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,713,913.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,499,266 shares of company stock valued at $55,685,384 over the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 12.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

