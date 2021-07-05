Venus (XVS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39.25 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Venus has a total market cap of $203.32 million and approximately $39.25 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $19.71 or 0.00057744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,150.63 or 1.00028054 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00037506 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007925 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00011058 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001067 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005627 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000480 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,313,362 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

