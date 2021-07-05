Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0121

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $48.42 million and approximately $42.28 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.15 or 0.00274642 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000457 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001429 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,209,337 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

