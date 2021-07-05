Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.10% of Veritiv worth $13,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Veritiv by 396.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 235,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,360,000 after acquiring an additional 184,713 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 321.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 189,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 144,253 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 4th quarter valued at $2,607,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 4th quarter valued at $2,050,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Veritiv stock opened at $60.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.43. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $952.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.