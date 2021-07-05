Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 178,629 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $103,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $56.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,392,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,452,842. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.75 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,348 shares of company stock worth $4,786,940. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

