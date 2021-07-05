Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Lifted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,348 shares of company stock worth $4,786,940 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.44. 11,392,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,452,842. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.75 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.