Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.56 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $34.22 million and $231,840.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001658 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,973.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,221.99 or 0.06540287 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.80 or 0.01497618 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.10 or 0.00409436 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00159470 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.49 or 0.00637231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.55 or 0.00422543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.75 or 0.00331879 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,759,772 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

