VerusCoin (VRSC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $34,262.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $54.67 million and $34,262.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00045319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00135243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00164932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,089.07 or 0.99686922 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000107 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,081,985 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

