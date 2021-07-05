ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,704 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. South State CORP. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

VIAC stock opened at $44.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

