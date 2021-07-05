Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Short Interest Update

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,373,300 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 1,618,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.6 days.

Shares of Victoria Gold stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21. Victoria Gold has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

