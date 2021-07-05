Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in June

Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

VCCTF opened at $14.36 on Monday. Victoria has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

