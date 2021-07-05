Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 12,452 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 95.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YNDX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 6,530.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the first quarter worth $164,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $71.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33. Yandex has a 12 month low of $49.88 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.98.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

YNDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

