Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 7,717 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at $203,294.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,328 shares of company stock worth $8,802,676 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AOS opened at $70.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.52.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

AOS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

