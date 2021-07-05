Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 19,414 Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of Dillard’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Dillard’s by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

DDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DDS opened at $183.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.39. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $193.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $5.17. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.98%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $1,306,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,815.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $4,119,010. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.