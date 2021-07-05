Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 263,081 Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 263,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of Patterson-UTI Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.22. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

