Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,858 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,586 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $118,920,000 after buying an additional 29,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT opened at $118.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $91.50 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $209.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

