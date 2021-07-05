Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,183 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Okta by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Okta by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,092. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.86.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $242.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.93.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.