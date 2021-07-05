Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,705 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

Truist cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.95.

Shares of EXAS opened at $122.82 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.08. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.