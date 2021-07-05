Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Buckle at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in The Buckle in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Buckle in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Buckle by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Buckle alerts:

NYSE BKE opened at $49.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.19. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $50.79.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

In other The Buckle news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $109,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,369.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $785,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,492 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.