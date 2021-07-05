Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 74,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Arconic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,441,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,796,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,176,000 after purchasing an additional 138,530 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth approximately $31,937,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth approximately $29,888,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,756 shares of company stock valued at $788,073 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARNC opened at $35.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

