Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 60,839 G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.13% of G-III Apparel Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIII. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $32.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.99. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

