Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,441 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of Realogy worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Realogy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Realogy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Realogy by 185.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Realogy by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Realogy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000.

In related news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $19.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

