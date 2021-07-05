Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $1,170,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 97,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 35,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

EPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northern Trust Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $43.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.60. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.