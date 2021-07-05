Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in ManTech International by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,951,000 after purchasing an additional 249,368 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $7,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MANT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $86.95 on Monday. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

In other ManTech International news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914 over the last three months. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

