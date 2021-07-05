Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 57.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,523,980.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $243,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $390,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,697 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of PSB opened at $148.63 on Monday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.26 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.48.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. Research analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

