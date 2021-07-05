Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,529 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.13% of TTM Technologies worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $38,111.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at $394,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTMI opened at $14.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

