Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,704.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.33.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $463.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.08.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

