Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,942 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of American Assets Trust worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth $18,797,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,422,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,089,000 after purchasing an additional 567,236 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth $15,045,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after purchasing an additional 457,872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,624,000 after purchasing an additional 404,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $37.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.26. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.37 per share, for a total transaction of $707,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

