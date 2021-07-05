Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,688 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of Big Lots worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 20.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIG shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $64.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.36. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,877 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

