Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $148.91 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $205.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

