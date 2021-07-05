Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Fiserv by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,689,000 after buying an additional 113,622 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $109.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.38.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.95.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

