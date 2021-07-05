Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,875,361,000 after buying an additional 467,284 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Baidu by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Baidu by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu stock opened at $196.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $114.75 and a one year high of $354.82.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

