Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $1.65 Million in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of PROG at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 25.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRG. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

PRG opened at $48.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.01.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

