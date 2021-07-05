Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $1.80 Million in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Graham at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GHC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,136,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,081,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,161,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Graham by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 2,314.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

GHC opened at $639.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $650.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.16. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $328.81 and a twelve month high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $712.46 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

