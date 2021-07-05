Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,065 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Mastercard by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after buying an additional 212,874 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mastercard by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 676,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,511,000 after buying an additional 231,964 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

MA opened at $375.03 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,582,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,493 shares of company stock worth $17,264,871 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.