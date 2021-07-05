Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $134.23 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 119.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

