Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Atlassian by 19.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Atlassian by 15.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,441,000 after buying an additional 131,630 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in Atlassian by 86.6% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after buying an additional 394,732 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 922.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.94.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $262.72 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $272.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.03. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 291.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

