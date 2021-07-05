VideoCoin (VID) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,189.00

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. VideoCoin has a market cap of $28.75 million and approximately $22,189.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000550 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 3,284.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00120316 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00040238 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,289,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.