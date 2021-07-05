Vidulum Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 5th. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $228,086.91 and approximately $234.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vidulum has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002060 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

